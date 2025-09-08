President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Monday, September 8, 2025, Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production General Abdel Mageed Saqr. From the US side, US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa, Senior Defense Official at the U.S. Embassy and Defense Attaché Colonel Jason Wimberly and Senior Advisor to the USCENTCOM Commander Gabrielle Lamport attended the meeting.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the CENTCOM Commander conveyed the greetings of US President Donald Trump to President El-Sisi, which the President appreciated, praising the deep historical relations between the two countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the strategic nature of Egyptian-American relations. President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of the "Bright Star 2025" military exercises as a continuation of the close security and defense cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting also covered ways to enhance and develop the bilateral partnership across various fields in a manner that serves the interests of both the Egyptian and American peoples, in addition to supporting joint coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

There was agreement on the necessity of continuing close coordination between Egypt and the United States to contain the escalation in the Middle East and enhance efforts to maintain security, peace and stability, in light of the current security challenges.

Discussions also addressed developments in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of the mediation undertaken by Egypt, the United States and Qatar to reach an immediate ceasefire, ensure the release of hostages and captives, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's continued intensive efforts to achieve calm and reduce tensions in a sustainable manner, so as to revive the political process and lead to lasting and just peace in the Middle East.

The meeting also addressed developments in several countries in the region. Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination between Egypt and the United States to contain regional escalation and support effective and sustainable political solutions to existing crises, therefore contributing to achieving development and prosperity for the region's peoples.

Presidency