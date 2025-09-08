Egypt: Chairman of the Sczone Signs Contract for Establishment of Interloop Group for Ready-Made Garments

Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone Walid Gamal El-Din signed on Monday, September 8, 2025, at the Authority's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, a contract for the establishment of the "Interloop Group for Ready-Made Garments," a Pakistani company specialized in the manufacture of socks for global brands, denim (jeans), and sportswear, covering an area of 60,000 square meters, with investments amounting to 35.2 million US dollars (equivalent to 1.76 billion Egyptian pounds).

The project will provide over 1,000 direct job opportunities, and 100% of its production will be allocated for export to foreign markets, reflecting the competitiveness of the economic zone as a manufacturing and export center in this vital sector. The contract was signed by Mr. Syed Fasiq Din Bibani, the company representative, in the presence of several leaders from the Authority.

In this context, Mr. Walid Gamal El-Din explained that the "Interloop" project marks the first step for Pakistani industrial investments within the Suez Canal Economic Zone, representing a pivotal move towards enhancing industrial cooperation between Egypt and Pakistan. He affirmed that the project solidifies the position of the Qantara West area as one of the most promising industrial destinations globally, given its attractive features capable of attracting diverse investments, particularly in the fields of ready-made garments and accessories.

The Chairman added that the project's aim to export all of its production abroad reflects foreign investors' confidence in the investment environment within the economic zone, and enhances the region's contribution to increasing Egyptian exports and supporting global supply chains in the ready-made clothing industry.

He pointed out that the signing of this contract raises the total number of projects in the Qantara West industrial zone to 39, with total investments amounting to approximately 1.0435 billion US dollars, providing nearly 55,700 direct job opportunities, over a total area of 2,442,400 square meters.

It is worth noting that "Interloop Group" is one of the leading global companies in the manufacturing sector, established in 1992 in Pakistan, and operates in six countries: Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, China, and Japan. The company has extensive experience in exporting to global markets, and its intention to invest in Egypt aims to take advantage of the benefits provided by the Suez Canal Economic Zone, including its strategic geographical location that facilitates access to African, European, and Middle Eastern markets.

Cabinet