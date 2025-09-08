Egypt: Sport Minister Meets His Palestinian Counterpart

Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports and President of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, welcomed Major General Jibril Rajoub, the Palestinian Minister of Youth and Sports, President of the Palestinian Higher Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Palestinian Football Association, at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the sports and youth arenas and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various areas of mutual interest.

The Minister of Youth and Sports affirmed the Egyptian state's commitment to providing full support to the brothers in Palestine in various fields, noting that the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports places special emphasis on Arab and regional cooperation, which enhances opportunities for exchanging successful experiences, in line with the vision of the political leadership to strengthen bilateral relations with sister Arab countries.

Dr. Ashraf Sobhi added that Egyptian-Palestinian relations are solid and strong, and our meeting today reflects Egypt's ongoing commitment to supporting Palestinian youth and providing all means of cooperation in sports and youth fields. He believes that investing in youth is an investment in the future, and Egypt will remain a key partner for Palestine in building generations capable of achieving accomplishments and raising the flags of their homelands.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For his part, Mr. Jibril Rajoub expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Egypt, both government and people, for their continued support for the Palestinian cause, affirming that cooperation in the fields of youth and sports is an important bridge to strengthen relations between the two countries and contributes to empowering Palestinian youth and enhancing their performance in various sports fields.

Cabinet