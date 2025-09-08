Four William O. Lockridge Community Foundation International Ambassadors Visit Angola

announcement

Washington, DC — The William O. Lockridge Community Foundation (WOLCF) proudly announces the successful completion of an international educational and cultural exchange program in Luanda, Angola, featuring four WOLCF International Ambassadors from Wards and 8.

The four ambassadors are Maegan Godoy (Friendship Tech Prep), Carlone Leach (McKinley Tech, Taylor Muie (McKinley Tech)), and Cire Wilson (Duke Ellington School of the Arts). During their July 19–28 visit, the International Ambassadors engaged in activities designed to expand global awareness, build leadership skills, and strengthen cultural ties between the United States and Angola.

William O. Lockridge Community Foundation WOLCF International Ambassadors from Washington, DC, learning to play instruments at the Foundation Art School

Key highlights included:

• Courtesy Visit to the U.S. Embassy in Luanda: The Ambassadors met with embassy officials, learning about U.S. Angola diplomatic relations, foreign policy, and careers in international service.

• Tour of the National Parliament: The delegation gained firsthand insight into Angola's legislative process and political structure.

• Basketball Exchange with a Professional Athlete: A friendly game and discussion with an Angolan professional player showcased the unifying power of sports.

• Learning the Story of Queen Nzinga: Ambassadors explored the legacy of Queen Nzinga Mbande, the 17th-century warrior queen of Ndongo, renowned for her brilliant diplomacy and resistance against Portuguese colonization and the Atlantic slave trade.

• Visit to the Congo and Ndongo Kingdoms: Students experienced Angola's rich heritage, including a meeting with the King of the Ndongo Kingdom.

• Tour of the Slavery Museum: At this powerful historical site, ambassadors learned that more than 12 million Africans were enslaved and transported to Brazil, deepening their understanding of the global impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

William O. Lockridge Community Foundation WOLCF International Ambassadors from Washington, DC, playing basketball in Luanda.

"This journey was about more than just travel, it was about building bridges of understanding and empowering our young leaders to see themselves as global citizens," said Wanda Lockridge, Founder/Chairwoman of WOLCF.

William O. Lockridge Community Foundation WOLCF International Ambassadors from Washington, DC, visiting with the King of the Ndongo.

"This was our fifth delegation visit. Previous destinations include Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, and Madagascar. Through our International Ambassadors Program (IAP), students return home inspired, informed, and ready to share their experiences with peers and community."

William O. Lockridge Community Foundation WOLCF International Ambassadors from Washington, DC, in Luanda at the “Viewpoint of the Moon”.

The WOLCF remains committed to providing life-changing opportunities for youth from underrepresented communities, ensuring they have the tools, experiences, and confidence to lead in a globally connected world.

