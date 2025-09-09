Rwanda: REG Explains Electricity Meter Supply Delays

The Rwanda Energy Group (REG) says contracts with new suppliers are at an advanced stage as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing shortage of electricity meters across the country.

The assurance follows complaints from property owners and developers who say the lack of meters is slowing down housing occupancy and construction projects.

The shortage has also affected businesses and industries preparing to start operations, with many forced to rely on costly generators. Families who have completed homes are unable to move in without power connections.

"It is true our meters for new connections have been in low supply and not meeting the huge demand. We had a supply issue, but this will be addressed sustainably. Other long-term solutions are also under discussion and will be communicated when ready," said Zawadi Geoffrey, REG's Director of External Relations.

Asked about a timeline, he added: "All concerned parties are doing everything possible to shorten the process. It is not easy to give a date now."

Residents continue to express frustration

"Three months have passed without finding electricity meters on the market. I finished my house in Gatsata, Karuruma area, but I can't move in because of the lack of a meter," said Pierre Sibomana, a Gasabo District resident.

Another resident, Ezechiel Nizeyimana, recounted that REG assessed his house for installation in July but never returned. "I was told to wait until September," he said.

However, others like Ancile Mukashyaka said they received meters after waiting for a few months. She applied in January and got hers in March.

According to REG, current electricity access in Rwanda stands at 85 percent. The utility estimates that $1.5 billion will be needed to achieve universal access by 2029, after missing the 2024 target.

As part of the National Electrification Plan, network extensions have already reached all 416 sectors of the country, with projects underway to connect 1.3 million households between 2024 and 2029.