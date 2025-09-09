Zimbabwe: Chief Mugabe's Appointment Upheld As Challenger Drags President Mnangagwa, Minister to Court Over Succession Feud

The High Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed a bid by Emmanuel Dumbu to overturn the appointment of Matubede Mudavanhu as Chief Mugabe, ruling that the succession dispute had reached a stalemate that justified presidential intervention.

Dumbu had cited President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Local Government minister and Mudavanhu as respondents.

Dumbu had argued that his rival's appointment was "irregular, illegitimate and unconstitutional," claiming he was the rightful heir under the Mugabe clan's "collateral system of rotation." He maintained that a 2022 meeting of the five royal houses had nominated him as the successor.

But Justice Herbert Zisengwe, sitting at the Masvingo High Court, said the appointment of Mudavanhu was valid, stressing that the traditional process had failed to produce consensus. "There was a stalemate and this effectively left the Minister with no option but to invoke the proviso to section 3(2) of the Traditional Leaders Act," the judge ruled.

The court noted that Mudavanhu had already served as acting chief since 2009, adding: "His appointment cannot be said to be inimical to the customs, traditions and culture of the community in question."

On the disputed 2022 Chikarudzo meeting, which Dumbu relied on, the judge was blunt: "It would be an exercise in futility to repeat the same process and expect a different result."

Justice Zisengwe also warned that Zimbabwe's laws must provide a mechanism to end deadlocks in future disputes: "Such a provision is a necessary tie breaker; a necessary tool to break any possible impasse."

The court dismissed Dumbu's application with costs, cementing Mudavanhu's position as substantive Chief Mugabe after nearly 14 years in an acting role.

Arguing his case, Dumbu said he is the legitimate heir to the throne.

He alleged that the appointment of Mudavanhu flouted what he termed the Mugabe chieftainship's "collateral system of rotation" among the five houses, each with a right to the throne at any given time.

These houses are the Dumbu, Chipfunhu, Haruzivishe, Chikamhi (Muzondo) and Mudavanhu houses.

According to him, the houses take turns in succeeding to the throne in order of seniority.

The term "house" is customary parlance for "family". In short, the eldest child (usually the eldest son) of the founder of the clan is considered the most senior and basically establishes the most senior house.

Each of his brothers established the second house and subsequent houses in order of seniority.

What the "collateral system of rotation" envisages, therefore, is that the eldest member of the first family succeeds his father.

Upon his death, his most senior brother takes over, followed by the third and so on.

This cycle is repeated with each successive generation.

Dumbu said Musavanhu was irregularly appointed after he had served about 13 years as an acting chief following the demise of one Mute Mudavanhu of the Mudavanhu house.

He further asserts that the incessant complaints raised by the affected people over the prolonged tenure of the third respondent as acting chief initially went unheeded but eventually the Provincial Assembly of Chiefs seconded three chiefs from the province (namely Chief Nhema, Chitanga and Serima) to resolve the matter.

This culminated in a meeting held on 31 October 2022 at a creche at Chikarudzo Business Centre, dubbed the Chikarudzo meeting. This meeting was convened to deliberate over the appointment of substantive Chief Mugabe.

Most importantly, the applicant avers that at that meeting all five houses were represented and it was agreed that the Dumbu house, to which he belongs, was to succeed the Mudavanhu house. When the Dumbu house was requested to name the person to take up the throne, he was identified as the one to do so.

According to him, therefore, he was duly nominated as the heir to the throne.

To his dismay, however, he learnt on 13 February 2023 that Mudavanhu had been appointed Chief Mugabe.