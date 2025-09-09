Zimbabwe: Judge Rejects Father's Bid to Reclaim House From Son

9 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The High Court has dismissed a father's attempt to revoke a property registered in his son's name, saying the case reflected "evidence of a broken family."

Onias Gotore dragged his son, Pride Gotore, to court in a bitter property dispute, seeking to reclaim a house in Chegutu that he said he had purchased and donated to him.

Justice Philda Muzofa, sitting in Chinhoyi, noted the unusual family feud: "It is never easy for a father to drag his son to courts; this is just evidence of a broken family. Something must have gone seriously wrong."

Onias argued the property was a donation that could be revoked because Pride had become "disrespectful and violent" towards him, and had even tried to sell it against his wishes.

But the court ruled there was never a valid donation. "There was never an intention to gratuitously and without obligation give the 1st respondent the property," Justice Muzofa said. "There were strings attached. The applicant intended to continue to derive a benefit from the property."

The judge stressed that while Onias funded the purchase, the house was always registered in Pride's name. "The evidence before the Court strongly shows that the applicant purchased the property for the 1st respondent and he had strings attached," the judge said.

Dismissing the claim with costs, the judge concluded: "Revocation can only be made where there is a valid donation."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.