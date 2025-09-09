Mauritius: Regional Workshop Focuses On Building Stronger Tax Systems

The regional Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment tool (TADAT) workshop, spanning from 08 to 12 September 2025, was inaugurated by the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, this morning, at the Integrated Customs Clearance Centre at Plaine Magnien.

The workshop, jointly organised by the Mauritius Revenue Authority (MRA) and the TADAT Secretariat, will focus on the theme 'Beyond 10 years of TADAT Assessment: Building Stronger Tax Systems for Tomorrow with Field Guide 2025'.

The Director-General of the MRA, Mr Rohit Ramnawaz; the Head of the TADAT Secretariat, Mr Modeste Mopa; and the Country Director of the AFRITAC South, Mr Sukhwinder Smith; were also present on the occasion.

In his keynote address Junior Minister, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, termed the participation of the representatives of the 22 African countries attending the workshop, as a prerequisite for the peer-to-peer learning, knowledge transfer, and providing homegrown solutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him the workshop is a timely opportunity to take stock of lessons learnt, chart the way forward for a new and updated TADAT field plan and strengthen regional collaboration, exchange of knowledge, and best practices.

Mr Dhaneshwar Damry pointed out Government's endeavour to bring forth a wave of transformation across the public sector through reforms and modernisation, recalling that its guiding motto is 'Reform, perform, and transform'. As regards public finances accountability, Government seeks to infuse the values of transparency, reliability, and responsibility, said the Junior Minister.

The MRA is being revamped with greater focus and commitment to physical transparency and equity, with the objective of laying the foundation for a tax system that is fairer, more effective and more trusted by the population, he said.

Speaking about the challenges that African countries face at the regional level, the Junior Minister outlined that the optimisation of revenue collections remains the major one, stressing on the need to aim at raising sufficient financial resources from our domestic economy to meet the demands and aspirations of our people.

According to Mr Damry the Tax collection mechanism remains the backbone of a sustainable and inclusive economy, thus the imperative need for the tax administration to constantly improve its efficiency and effectiveness. He expressed conviction that TADAT will help in achieving this.

"During this workshop, we can all reaffirm our shared commitment to building tax systems that are fair, efficient and capable of meeting the challenges of tomorrow", he concluded.