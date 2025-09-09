Egypt in Talks With Belgium's Deme On Port, Green Energy Investments

Investment Minister Hassan El-Khatib held talks in Brussels with Belgian contractor DEME Group to discuss expanding the company's projects in Egypt, including the development of Gargoub Port and new green energy ventures, the ministry said on Monday, September 8th, 2025.

DEME, which specialises in dredging, marine construction, land reclamation and renewable energy projects, is studying further investments in Egypt aimed at transforming Gargoub on the Mediterranean into a global hub for production and exports to the European Union.

Talks also covered potential projects in solar energy, green hydrogen, and renewable-based fertiliser production aligned with the EU's new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Financing options through European institutions, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), were also discussed.