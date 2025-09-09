Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Authorities Detain Journalist Tuver Wundi After Ouster By Goma Rebels

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on government and rebel authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to stop harassing reporter Tuver Wundi, who has been detained twice and dismissed from his job at the national broadcaster in the eastern city of Goma.

"Detaining Tuver Wundi without just cause is a blatant attempt to intimidate the press and to deprive the Congolese public of crucial information about the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC," said CPJ Regional Director Angela Quintal. "Congolese authorities and the Congo River Alliance, including the M23, must ensure that journalists can report freely and safely wherever they are in the DRC."

On February 25, Wundi was detained for 11 days by rebel intelligence agents in Goma, which the insurgents had captured in an offensive the previous month.

The Congo River Alliance, or Alliance Fleuve Congo, includes the M23, which has been fighting the government for more than a decade, backed by neighboring Rwanda -- a charge that Rwanda denies.

Wundi, who was the provincial director of state-owned RTNC, told CPJ that the rebels freed him on March 7 but dismissed him from his post for refusing to alter programming in their favor.

Three people with knowledge of the case told CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals, that the rebels accused Wundi of endangering state security and collaborating with the government in Kinshasa.

In July, Wundi travelled to Kinshasa. On August 27, six DRC intelligence agents in the capital detained the journalist as he was leaving the offices of the nonprofit Journaliste en Danger, for which he is the North Kivu Province correspondent.

Wundi told CPJ that he was held and questioned for four days at the government's National Intelligence Agency and released without charge on August 30. Wundi said his two phones were returned on September 5.

Despite signing a Qatari-brokered ceasefire in July, fighting has flared up again between the government and the M23 in eastern DRC.

CPJ's requests for comment via messaging app to the presidential spokesperson Tina Salama and M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma did not receive any replies.