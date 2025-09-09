Zimbabwe: 'Make Sure You Kill Me' - Holy Ten Dares President Mnangagwa's Sons in Unprecedented Instagram Broadcast

In an explosive live broadcast, hip-hop artist Holy Ten, whose real name is Mukudzei Chitsama, made a series of shocking accusations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's twin sons.

The musician claimed that members of the First Family had sent soldiers to his home to repossess property. He publicly threatened a confrontation.

Speaking from South Africa on Sunday evening live on Instagram, Holy Ten directly addressed Major Sean Mnangagwa, a Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Sean, those soldiers you sent to my house, I'm coming back to that house this time. Make sure you kill me. I'm not afraid of Zanu-PF; I'm not afraid of you all," he said.

He went on to claim that his initial support for the ruling party was driven by a desire to improve its public image.

"The reason I joined Zanu-PF is because I was trying to clean the reputation and the image of both Mnangagwa and Mugabe," he stated.

However, Holy Ten's tone quickly turned from defensive to aggressive as he issued a direct warning to the Mnangagwa twins.

"My boys, what you did to me, I will finish y'all. I can end Zanu-PF today, and I'm bigger than Zanu-PF."

He insisted that his conflict was with the president's sons and not with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander-In-Chief himself.

"I still respect the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Emmerson Mnangagwa, but his boys disrespected me, and I'm Holy Ten," he said, before challenging Collins Mnangagwa's popularity.

"Let Collins open his live now to see how many people will enter that live and if you think people like him."

The 26-year-old artist continued with a chilling threat.

"I know where Collins stays. My friend, we are now fixing the country. Don't disrespect me."

He also announced his immediate plans to travel to Harare to confront the twins.

"I will be in Harare tomorrow morning, taking the first flight. I'm not Blessed Geza; I'm not afraid of anyone," he declared.

Furthermore, Holy Ten made an extraordinary claim about his future political ambitions, indicating that he believes he is next in line for the presidency.

"Let me tell you something you didn't know: the next President after ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is me, Mukudzei Chitsama. I'm the one who is coming in. You don't understand, but I'm the next. You might have had the likes of (Constantino) Chiwenga, (Tino) Machakaire, (Kudakwashe) Tagwirei," he said.