South Africa: Tyla Beats Big Nigerian Stars to Win MTV Award

South African star Tyla beats top Nigerian singers to win her first MTV Video Music Award.

Tyla thanked fans on social media for supporting her rise from local star to global hit

South African singer Tyla has won her first MTV Video Music Award. The 23-year-old took home the Best Afrobeats award for her hit song 'PUSH 2 START'.

The award was announced on Monday morning.

The singer was also nominated for Best Choreography for the same song but that award went to someone else.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tyla celebrated with her fans on social media. She thanked them for their support.

This year's MTV awards also showed off other African talent. Nigerian stars Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems and Ayra Starr all got nominations in different categories.

On the red carpet, 23-year-old Tyla turned heads in a vintage Chanel dress from 1993. The tiny black dress was first worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

She paired it with lots of Pandora jewellery and Christian Louboutin heels.

Tyla praised the other singers she was competing against. "The category was very tough, like, shout out to all the nominees. Shout out to Africa, my team," she said.

"You know it's just a blessing to be here and to be winning another award."

When asked about her next album, Tyla said it's coming soon. "Yes, it's coming and it's coming in hot, like, for real," she said.

She also revealed her next song will be called 'Chanel'. After that, she'll release 'Talk to Me', a duet with New York musician Nile Rodgers.