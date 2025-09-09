South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile to Open 12th SA Aids Conference

8 September 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will on Monday afternoon, 8 September 2025, open the 12th SA AIDS Conference at Emperor's Palace, in Gauteng.

Hosted under the theme: "Unite for Change - Empower Communities and Redefine Priorities for HIV/AIDS", the conference will bring together leaders, researchers, implementing partners, academics, and advocates from South Africa, the continent, and other countries to address the evolving landscape of combating HIV and its management.

The conference's Chair, Candice Chetty-Makkan and Co-Chair, Dr Kate Rees, stated that the country finds itself at a critical juncture in global health, and this year has been unusually challenging for many.

"With significant changes reshaping the HIV programme landscape, the participation in the conference is vital to ensuring that communities remain at the centre, priorities are redefined with vision, and progress is sustained," Chetty-Makkan and Rees said.

They believe that together, participants have the opportunity to shape strategies that will strengthen the South African and global response and drive meaningful change.

The Deputy President will lead the opening plenary, alongside SANAC Civil Society Forum Chairperson Solly Nduku, SANAC Private Sector Forum Chairperson Mpumi Zikalala, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The delegates will include representatives from development partners, including United Nations agencies and the United States government.

