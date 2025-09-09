Uganda: Missing NUP Supporter , Bobi Giant Arraigned Before Court

National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter Calvin Tasi, popularly known as Bobi Giant, has appeared before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Kawempe, days after he was allegedly abducted by unidentified individuals in Kawempe Tula.

However, formal charges against him are yet to be presented.

Tasi was reportedly taken on Saturday by a group of men--some dressed in military fatigues and others in civilian clothing--who allegedly forced him into a van before transporting him to an undisclosed location.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His whereabouts remained unknown until his appearance in court on Monday, sparking concern from family members, colleagues, and human rights defenders.

Court officials confirmed that Tasi was brought before the magistrate but stated that no formal charges have yet been read. The reasons for his arrest and the specific allegations against him remain unclear.

The National Unity Platform has since issued a statement condemning what it described as an unlawful arrest and detention without charge.

The party has demanded Tasi's immediate release and called on authorities to adhere to constitutional protections regarding due process.

To date, government authorities have not issued an official comment on the incident, nor have they clarified whether the individuals involved in the arrest were operating under official directives.

Human rights organizations have also raised alarm over the incident, noting a pattern of similar cases involving opposition figures.

Advocacy groups have called on the government to ensure transparency and uphold the rights of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.