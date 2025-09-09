Zimbabwe: Vintage Flames At Inaugural Doek and Slay UK

8 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Chipo Sabeta, London, UK

The air in Potters Bar town carried a buzz of anticipation on the morning of the inaugural Doek and Slay Vintage Event. It was more than just a gathering, a celebration of womanhood, style, and heritage.

The streets leading to the venue were alive with colour, as women arrived in their finest vintage looks, each one serving flames in her own right.

Bold polka dots danced alongside flowing skirts, lace gloves complemented wide-brimmed hats, and of course, the doek & beret crowned in endless creativity.

The venue itself felt like a journey through time. The soft hum of vinyl records welcomed guests before live music took over.

Tsungi Tsikirai, Delroy, Tocky Vibes, Trevor Dongo, Feli Nandi and InTotal Band all brought revellers to their knees as Jazz, soul, and traditional melodies blended seamlessly.

The inaugural event was sponsored by Diaspora Insurance, among other corporate partners.

On stage, star singer Nandi said, "I was shattered when I almost failed to make it due to a small visa glitch, but I am super excited to be among a rare breed of women, hardworking mothers and sisters," she said.

Nandi's rise to stardom is a story of talent and resilience that has made her one of Zimbabwe's most celebrated female voices in Zimbabwe.

At one point, the crowd erupted into song, voices rising together in harmony, a spontaneous reminder that sisterhood knows no rehearsal.

Food stalls lined up serving plates that celebrated culture in every bite, steaming pots of traditional stews, & BBQ and sweet treats that carried memories of home.

Everywhere you looked, women looked radiant. Some channelled old-school glamour with pearls and gloves, others brought township nostalgia with retro denim skirts and floral blouses, while a few turned heads in sharply tailored vintage suits.

The event provided a safe and welcoming space for women. Its build-up was well-organized, leading to a smooth entry into the venue.

A wide variety of services were easily accessible, without long queues or chaotic situations, which made the entire experience flow effortlessly from start to finish.

At the end it was clear the Doek and Slay Vintage Event had sparked more than just admiration for fashion, but it had ignited a movement of women celebrating their roots and slay in every sense of the word.

Other sponsors included Ecocash, Nyaradzo, Mukuru among other leading companies in UK.

