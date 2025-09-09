Zimbabwe: Important Update on Nonimmigrant Visa Processing

press release

Visa Applications: Applicants for U.S. nonimmigrant visas must now schedule their visa interview appointments at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or residence. Nationals of countries where the U.S. government is not conducting routine nonimmigrant visa operations must apply at a designated embassy or consulate, unless their residence is elsewhere. For Zimbabweans resident in Zimbabwe, you must apply at the United States Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Residence Requirement: Zimbabwean applicants not resident in Zimbabwe must apply for a visa in their country of residence and be able to demonstrate residence in the country where they are applying.

Fees: Fees paid for applications outside an applicant's country of residence cannot be refunded.

Important Update on C1/D Visas

The validity of C1/D (transit/crew member) visas for Zimbabwean applicants has been extended to 24 months with multiple entry. Applications for C1/D visas may be submitted at the U.S. Embassy in Johannesburg at this time. The U.S. Embassy in Harare continues the pause on routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services.

Pause on Immigrant and Non-Immigrant Visa Services at U.S. Embassy Harare Continues

The U.S. Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, continues its pause on all routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services except for most diplomatic and official visas. Zimbabwean applicants for U.S. nonimmigrant visas currently resident in Zimbabwe should schedule their visa interview appointments at the U.S Embassy in Johannesburg unless their residence is elsewhere.

Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to 'public' to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under U.S. law.

Applicants with scheduled visa interviews will receive information once appointments can be rescheduled. Wait times for nonimmigrant interview appointments vary by location. Applicants applying outside their country of nationality or residence should expect to wait significantly longer for an appointment and might find that it will be more difficult to qualify for the visa. Fees paid for such applications will not be refunded.

Routine and emergency American Citizens Services will continue as normal.

The Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa processes, preventing overstay and visa misuse.