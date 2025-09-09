Rwanda: Back-to-School Travel - Parents, Students Cite Shortage of Buses

As the new academic year began on September 8, parents accompanying their children to school complained of a shortage of buses for their travel.

The schools whose travels were scheduled on September 8 include those located in Muhanga, Nyaruguru, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Bugesera, Nyarugenge, Gasabo, Kicukiro, and Burera districts.

As usual, the students were required to converge at Kigali Pele Stadium in Nyamirambo to board buses to their respective schools.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking to The New Times, a number of students and parents reported delays for trips.

Marie Claire Umugwaneza, a resident of Kayonza District and mother of Emmanuel Iranzi, who is set to begin Senior One at HVP Gatagara in Nyanza District, stated that the main challenge was the lack of buses, particularly those from Nyabugogo Bus Station to Kigali Pele Stadium.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Back-to-school: Students share expectations for new school year

"I spent more than an hour waiting at Nyabugogo. Even after arriving here at the stadium, I have not been here long, but there is also a possibility of delays," she said.

Parents suggested a rise in the number of buses as a solution. Vedaste Niyimbaza, a resident of Rwamagana District, who accompanied his child, Confiance Niyoniringiye, to Muhanga Technical Centre for Senior Four, said the waiting time was excessive.

"I arrived at the Rwamagana route in the early morning to take a bus to Nyabugogo and waited for about one hour and a half."

ALSO READ: Travel plan announced ahead of new school year

"After reaching Nyabugogo, we had to wait for four hours, and here at the stadium, we have already spent another one and a half hour," he said, adding that the delays could force him to seek shelter in Rwamagana as it would be difficult to return home late.

Jean Baptiste Habimana, from Gicumbi District, accompanied his child, Kelvine Umuwaneza, who is joining Senior Four at TTC Muhanga. He said buses from Gicumbi to Nyabugogo were available but delays still occurred.

"I spent an hour in Nyabugogo and another hour here at the stadium waiting for the bus," he said.

ALSO READ: Education minister shares tips on learning outcomes as students report back to school

Hilarie Murekatete, from Bugesera District, who accompanied her daughter, Nelly Umuhoza, to Sainte Eternité in Ruhango District for Senior Four, said buses were somewhat available but delays were linked to scheduling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We waited for two hours at the stadium. The reason was that students going to Ruhango schools should have travelled on September 5, which caused the backlog," she explained.

Students also shared similar experiences. Gideon Niyoyabishatse, a Senior Six student in Languages at TTC Saint Jean Baptiste Cyahinda in Nyaruguru District, said he had been waiting at the stadium for over an hour.

"From Nyagatare, there was no shortage, so, I quickly got a bus from Nyabugogo to Kigali Pele Stadium. However, getting a bus to school from here looks uncertain," he said, adding that he was well-prepared for the academic year.

"Our preparations were good; we even revised during the holidays. My target is to score at least 90 per cent," he said.

Meanwhile, Miracle Sabline Ingabire, a 14-year-old Senior Three student at Groupe Scolaire Mère du Verbe Kibeho in Nyaruguru District, said she had not experienced any difficulties as she lives close to the stadium.

She added that her goal for the year is to excel in her ordinary level national exams. "I am targeting at least 75 marks," she said.