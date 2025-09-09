Zimbabwe: Sending Your People to Deal With Me Only Confirms Your Father Runs a Terrorist Organisation - Dazed Holy Ten Tells Mnangagwa's Son

Holy Ten, an eccentric character on Zimbabwe's Hip Hop scene by any margin, has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Collins not to entertain thoughts of sending "people" after him, as that will only confirm that his father runs a terrorist organisation, Zanu PF.

Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama, broke the internet over the weekend when he went on an online rant, laying into Collins and his twin brother Sean for sending Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and army officers to his home.

In other posts, shared on Facebook and Instagram, he sent coded messages that they had been showering him with expensive gifts such as a house and cars, which he said they could now take back.

He went as far as declaring that he was bigger than the ruling Zanu PF party and could take the whole institution down, in what many have interpreted as a message passed in drunken stupor.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

His last post on X, formerly Twitter, took aim at Collins, whose brother Sean is also an Army Major.

"Dear Collins Mnangagwa, you can't touch me and the moment you try, you're really proving to all of us that you and your father run a terrorist organisation. Leave me alone," said Holy Ten.

Once the fastest rising talent in Zimbabwe's music industry, Holy Ten's career took a nasty nose dive after he laid into popular Zim Dance Hall chanter Winky D.

His tirade against Winky D, which came after the release of a red hot collaboration, Ibotso, was blamed on unidentified drugs and alcohol, a challenge he has accepted to have been dealing with for over two years. Ibotso, which he disputed, highlighted how the high and mighty were taking all that was supposed to benefit the downtrodden.

His tweet, however, comes a day after he apologised for his online tirade, captured live on Instagram.

"I joined Zanu PF because I was trying to clean the reputation, the image of Zanu PF. What you did, boys, I can finish all of you off. I can end the Zanu PF today. I'm bigger than the Zanu PF," he said

Holy Ten has in the past posted images of himself clad in army regalia, brandishing the Zanu PF clenched fist and openly campaigned for Mnangagwa.

According to sources closer to his circle of 'friends', he was gifted, by the Mnangagwa twins, a fully furnished house and numerous cars, one of which he presented to his wife, Kimberly Richards, before repossessing it to pay a debt.

Unconfirmed reports from Zimbabwean socialites indicate that Richards could have been in an extramarital affair with one of Mnangagwa's sons, something that could be leading to his constant meltdowns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Richards, the Mnangagwa twins, Zanu PF, government and Mnangagwa himself are yet to comment on the matter that has raised questions on abuse of CIO and military personnel for personal benefits.