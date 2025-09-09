Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Warns Traditional Leaders to Shun Corruption

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged traditional leaders not to get involved in corruption in their jurisdictions as it worsens poverty and unemployment.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said this at the official opening of the 26th annual meeting of the Council of Traditional Leaders at Ondangwa in the Oshana region on Monday.

She said in the case of traditional leaders, corruption occurs when land is given to the highest bidders rather than to those who need it for grazing to feed their families.

"Corruption is like cancer that eats into the very fabric of society, leading to misallocation of resources and deepening societal inequalities, increasing poverty and unemployment," she said.

She urged traditional leaders to use communal land to support investments for community development and job creation, saying that her administration is determined to unlock the country's full agricultural potential.

"We all have a responsibility to deliver quality service to our people within our respective areas of responsibility," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah commended the Shambyu Traditional Authority for making land available to the government for the establishment of a watermelon fruit processing facility.

She called on traditional leaders to support the government in implementing the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) to achieve the objectives stated in the Vision 2030 agenda.

"Our business is to find sustainable solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life for the people we are called to serve," she said.