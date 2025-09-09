Namibia: Roads Authority Opens Sections of Dr Hage G Geingob Freeway

The Roads Authority (RA) on Monday announced that members of the public can now access the newly completed sections of phase 2A and 2B of the Dr Hage G Geingob Freeway, formerly known as the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport Road.

RA chief executive Conrad Lutombi said at a media briefing held at the Sam Nujoma interchange that the final touches are being completed on the western section of the project.

He said the freeway will significantly improve connectivity, ease traffic congestion and contribute to Namibia's economic growth.

"This road is more than just infrastructure. It is a gateway that connects people, facilitates trade and enhances quality of life. Once fully completed, it will transform travel between the capital and Hosea Kutako International Airport," Lutombi said.

Lutombi further noted that the freeway will officially be inaugurated by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in October.

The construction of the Dr Hage G Geingob Freeway forms part of the RA's long-term goal to modernise Namibia's national road network and strengthen its role in regional transport and logistics.