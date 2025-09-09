Zimbabwe: Kadewere in Storm After Confrontation With Journalist

8 September 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere is reported to have disrupted the Warriors' World Cup training session in Johannesburg on Monday after angrily confronting journalist Yvonne Mangunda in front of teammates and officials.

The incident occurred at Orlando Stadium during coach Michael Nees' final preparations for Tuesday's qualifier against Rwanda.

Kadewere reportedly stormed across the pitch jabbed Mangunda in the chest and threatened her before being restrained by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) officials.

Witnesses described players and staff as stunned by the confrontation which left Mangunda visibly shaken.

Her attempts to question Kadewere about his anger were in vain as the striker responded with insults telling her to leave the venue after training and even mocked her appearance.

Kadewere is said to have accused the reporter of criticising his recent performances and questioning his place in the national squad.

Kadewere's conduct drew condemnation from football fans and journalists

