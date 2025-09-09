South Africa: Constitutional Court to Hear Challenge to NHI Act - South African News Briefs - September 9, 2025

Constitutional Court to Hear Challenge to NHI Act

The Constitutional Court is set to hear a challenge to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act brought by Solidarity, the Board of Healthcare Funders and other groups, reports EWN. In May 2024, Cyril Ramaphosa signed the act into law, creating a central fund to pay for healthcare services. Solidarity and other applicants counter that the provisions amount to limits on private medical practice - breaching Section 22, which protects freedom of trade, and Section 25, which safeguards property rights. A Gauteng High Court ruling declared parts of the Act unconstitutional in July, but the State is appealing, claiming the measures are vital to transforming healthcare and fulfilling Section 27. The case now rests with the Constitutional Court to decide whether the NHI Act strikes the constitutional balance between State-led universal healthcare and protection of fundamental rights.

Body of Missing Kite Surfer Graham Howes Recovered Off Bloubergstrand

The body of kite surfer Graham Howes has been recovered after a 24-hour search off Bloubergstrand’s Eden on the Bay, reports EWN. Howes was reported missing after he went kite surfing off the shore of Eden on the bay in Bloubergstrand. Upon his disappearance, an extensive search was conducted by emergency services and the National Sea and Rescue Institute (NSRI). NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that their search efforts extended northwest of Bloubergstrand towards Dassen Island. H is kite-surf sail and board were found at sea, and later that day, his body was discovered and recovered in the search area by the crew of a local motor yacht assisting in the operation.

Parliament Pushes for Stricter E-hailing Laws to Protect Drivers

Parliament’s Transport Committee chairperson, Donald Selamolela, has said that the new legislation will be prioritized to better regulate the e-hailing industry, following a substantial increase in violence against e-hailing drivers in Soweto and KwaZulu-Natal, reports EWN. Selamolela said that the new e-hailing legislation to exercise more oversight over the sector, could also help ease tensions with the minibus taxi industry. Despite the fact that the announcement was made in response to the Maponya Mall incident, which resulted in the death of an e-hailing driver, the National Land Transport Amendment (NLTA) Act has been in place for well over a decade. The regulations will require drivers to undergo criminal record checks and comply with new safety measures, including installing panic buttons in vehicles and keeping profile photos updated for accurate client identification.

