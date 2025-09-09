Zimbabweans Seeking Non-Immigrant Visas to Apply in South Africa As Suspension Continues - U.S Embassy Announces

ZIMBABWEANS seeking non-immigrant visas can now apply only in South Africa, the United States Embassy in Harare has announced.

Last month, the U.S Embassy announced suspension of all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services, except for most diplomatic and official visas in Harare.

The embassy later extended the validity of visas for Zimbabwean applicants working as crew members on ships or airlines to 24 months with multiple entry, with an option of applying outside Zimbabwe due to the pause on immigrant and non-immigrant visa services.

In a statement Monday, the U.S embassy said the pause remains in effect and Zimbabweans seeking non-immigrant visas can only apply in Johannesburg, while non-residents must use embassies in their countries of habitual residence.

"The pause on visa services in Zimbabwe remains in effect.

"Zimbabwean residents applying for non-immigrant visas may only apply at the U.S. Consulate General in Johannesburg.

"If you are not a resident of Zimbabwe, you must apply at a U.S. embassy or consulate in your country of habitual residence," the statement reads.

The authorities also warned of possible long wait times, stricter qualification hurdles for applicants who schedule non-immigrant visa interviews at a U.S. embassy or consulate outside their country of nationality.

"Applicants who schedule non-immigrant visa interviews at a U.S. embassy or consulate outside their country of nationality or residence may face greater difficulty qualifying for the visa. Visa application fees are nonrefundable."

Meanwhile, those applying for visas were recently directed to adjust the privacy settings of their personal social media accounts to public to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility.