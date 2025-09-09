Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Rally Against Council's Sale of Otto Road to Mnangagwa's Son - Warn of Impact to Vulnerable Groups

HIGHLANDS residents are up in arms with the Harare City Council over the planned sale of a public road in the suburb to an individual believed to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son.

Harare City Council placed a notice recently in the newspaper regarding the sale of a portion of land on Otto Road in Highlands. The potential buyer of the land, believed to be Collins Mnangagwa, is constructing a multi-storey building in the area and intends to close part of the public road.

The residents have been given a month to lodge objections and reasons with the City Council regarding the land.

The Highlands Residents Association has, via a petition, objected to the sale of the portion of the road by the City Council.

"We, the undersigned residents and community members of Highlands and surrounding areas, hereby submit our formal objection to the proposed permanent road closure of a portion of Otto Road (i.e. Otto Drive, being the road connecting Willowmead Lane to Collins Avenue hereinafter referred to as Otto Road as per the public notice), Highlands, Harare, as advertised in the Public Notice placed in The Herald on Tuesday 2 September 2025," read the petition.

The residents lashed out at the City Council for the lack of transparency in the process, arguing that the sale of the land deprives the public of the benefits it carries.

"Otto Road is public land. Its permanent closure and subsequent sale would deprive current and future residents of their right to access and benefit from public infrastructure.

"Otto Road provides a safe and established route for domestic workers, security guards, gardeners, pedestrians, cyclists, schoolchildren, walkers and joggers. Closing it will force vulnerable users onto busier, more dangerous routes.

"Many people who rely on Otto Road do not own cars. Closure would disproportionately harm women, children, and low-income workers who depend on safe non-motorised routes.

"The proposed closure appears to serve private interests at the expense of the broader community. Council has a duty to uphold transparency and protect public assets for collective benefit," read the petition.