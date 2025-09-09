Zimbabwe: Barbaric Act of Violence - Rights Commission Condemns Bomb Attack On Sikhala's Home, Calls for Impartial Probe

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has condemned a reported bomb attack on opposition politician Job Sikhala's home, describing it as a "barbaric act of violence" and urged authorities to thoroughly investigate and arrest perpetrators.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 30 while Sikhala was in South Africa launching his book, "Footprints in the Chains: The Life Story of Job Sikhala."

The bomb attack came after Sikhala's book launch in Masvingo was violently disrupted by suspected Zanu PF activists who confiscated and tore some books, broke furniture and also physically assaulted some panelists at the launch.

In a statement Monday, ZHRC voiced grave concern over the safety of Sikhala's family, noting that children were reportedly inside the house when the incident occurred.

"The ZHRC is concerned about this dangerous explosion, which, if it is an attack, it strongly condemns as a barbaric act of violence which threatens the enjoyment of a number of constitutionally guaranteed human rights, particularly the right to life.

"The ZHRC is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Mr. Sikhala's family, especially the children who were reportedly present when the explosion took place.

"Children must be shielded from all forms of violence, abuse, and neglect. Exposure of children to such traumatic events can have enduring psychological and emotional consequences," ZHRC said.

The human rights commission also urged law enforcement authorities to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

"The ZHRC acknowledges the swift response by the police and other state agencies in attending to the scene and initiating investigations.

"It commends these efforts and urges the authorities to pursue a timely, thorough and impartial investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible so that they are punished in a deterrent manner," the statement added.