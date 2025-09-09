Somalia: Somali Govt Faces Warnings Over Plans to Establish New Jubaland Administration in Gedo

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government is facing growing warnings from political analysts and local voices after reports emerged of a plan to establish a new Jubaland administration in the Gedo region, further escalating tensions with the existing state government led by Ahmed Madobe.

Khairto Ali Hassan, a politician from Gedo, warned in an exclusive interview with Shabelle TV that the federal government's plan risks deepening political instability and could lead to prolonged conflict in the region.

"It is unacceptable for the federal government to impose a new administration by using politicians from the region against their own people," Khairto said during the interview. "This path will only lead to chaos. Dialogue must be prioritized."

She further criticized Gedo-based politicians, whom she claims are being used to legitimize the federal government's efforts to dismantle the current Jubaland leadership.

The warning comes as the longstanding dispute between Villa Somalia and Jubaland remains unresolved.

The federal government has made no secret of its desire to replace the current Jubaland leadership, accusing it of lacking legitimacy -- a claim dismissed by Madobe's allies.

So far, the federal government has not issued an official response to the growing criticism, but sources close to the presidency say efforts to form a "federal-aligned" administration in Gedo are continuing behind the scenes.

Khairto's remarks underscore rising fears that the new plan could trigger fresh conflict in a region already grappling with insecurity and political division.