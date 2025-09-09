Somalia: Clan Militia Kills Woman, Steals Livestock in Central Somalia Attack

A woman was killed and livestock stolen in a deadly attack by clan militiamen in the Billisokor area, located between the central Somali towns of Caabudwaaq and Cadaado, local sources said Tuesday.

The victim, Fadumo Ahmed Abdi, was tending her camels when she was shot dead by gunmen believed to be from a clan militia based in Caabudwaaq. According to relatives, Fadumo had recently lost her husband and was solely responsible for raising five orphaned children.

"She was looking after her camels -- the only means of survival for her and the children," a family member told Shabelle Radio. "The attackers didn't just kill her, they took the camels as well."

Local elders and family members have condemned the attack as a "barbaric act targeting innocent civilians," urging authorities to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incident adds to a growing wave of inter-clan violence in the Galgaduud region, where long-standing disputes over land and livestock frequently erupt into deadly conflict.

The local officials warn that the absence of effective state authority in rural areas has allowed armed groups to operate with impunity.

There was no immediate comment from Galmudug regional officials or the federal government.

Clan conflicts remain a persistent challenge in Somalia, particularly in central regions, where cycles of revenge attacks have displaced thousands and undermined efforts toward national reconciliation.