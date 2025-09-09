South Africa: A Cites Listing for Dried Abalone Is Critical to the Survival of the Species

opinion

Wild abalone populations have plummeted by 90% across their range, with even protected areas like the Betty's Bay Marine Protected Area reduced to a mere 1% of their pristine levels.

As South Africa's Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, my mandate is to protect our nation's extraordinary biodiversity while fostering sustainable industries that drive economic growth and job creation.

The South African abalone (perlemoen), Haliotis midae, is a cornerstone of this balance -- a marine resource that sustains coastal communities and fuels a vibrant aquaculture sector.

Yet, this species faces an existential threat from rampant poaching and illegal trade, endangering wild populations and the livelihoods tied to them. To combat this, my department has proposed listing dried H. midae specimens on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

This targeted measure is critical, and I believe it deserves the support of all who value our natural and economic heritage.

Illegal harvests exceed 2,000 tonnes annually -- more than 50 times the legal Total Allowable Catch -- driven by...