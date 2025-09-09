Morocco: Al Haouz Earthquake - Reconstruction in Full Swing Across All Affected Provinces

Marrakech — The reconstruction operation in the provinces affected by the 2023 Al Haouz earthquake is progressing at a sustained pace thanks to the collective mobilization of all stakeholders, in line with the High Royal Directives.

The projects launched in key areas such as housing, infrastructure, education, health, and heritage reflect the effectiveness of the actions carried out in close coordination among the various parties involved, with completion rates now exceeding 90% in some areas.

In Al Haouz province, which had suffered the most severe damage, the housing reconstruction operation has reached a 91.33% completion rate, with nearly 24,000 homes already rebuilt or rehabilitated. This figure is expected to reach 96% by next November. The tents initially set up to shelter victims immediately after the natural disaster have been completely dismantled, signaling the return of families to their new homes.

Meanwhile, a budget of 890.9 million dirhams (MDH) has been allocated for the rehabilitation of the road network, particularly the national road N7 and several regional and provincial roads. The social sector has also seen significant improvements, with 43 health centers already rebuilt or rehabilitated, 75% of which are operational, and 80 schools ready for the 2025-2026 academic year.

In Marrakech, 85% of damaged homes have been rebuilt, representing about 2,620 housing units, with the rate expected to reach 96% in the coming months. Affected families have received a monthly allowance of 2,500 dirhams for temporary housing, as well as reconstruction subsidies ranging from 80,000 to 140,000 dirhams.

The city also witnessed the launch of a large-scale program to restore its historic heritage, including El Badii Palace, Bahia Palace, the Saadian Tombs, the city walls, and several museums, with a budget of several tens of millions of dirhams. The works, which have reached a progress rate of 30 to 40%, have already allowed the partial reopening of certain sites, further consolidating the city's tourist appeal.

Chichaoua province has recorded one of the highest completion rates, with 97% of homes rebuilt, representing 7,810 housing units. In Adassil commune, the hardest-hit area, 1,177 households have already benefited from the program.

The road network has also received special attention, with 137 MDH invested in upgrading and improving several routes, supplemented by an additional 152 MDH to reinforce other roads.

In Taroudant, reconstruction continues to progress, with 11,450 homes already delivered out of a total of 15,100 eligible beneficiaries, representing 76% of the program. More than 15,080 building permits have also been issued, and structural work is underway for more than 13,900 homes. In Tisseras commune, 747 families have benefited from the program, with 665 homes already completed.

Beyond housing and basic infrastructure, all these projects reflect a comprehensive strategy aimed at equipping the affected provinces with modern, safe, and population-oriented infrastructure.

This exemplary mobilization, driven by HM King Mohammed VI, confirms Morocco's ability to turn a trial into an opportunity for collective progress, serving citizens and future generations.