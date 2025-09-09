Morocco: FIFA President Describes Morocco's Qualification for 2026 World Cup As 'Exceptional Performance'

Rabat — President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, described Morocco's qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Friday evening as an "exceptional performance."

"What an exceptional performance! Dima Maghrib, congratulations to Morocco, which will be playing at the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time in its history," Infantino announced on his Instagram page.

"Once again, we are looking forward to seeing what you achieve after your impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2022 edition in Qatar," he added in a video message.

"It's such a special time for Moroccan football, with the centenary of the FIFA World Cup coming up in 2030, during which this fantastic country will be welcoming the entire world", he stated.

"For now though, it's time to celebrate qualifying for the most fantastic edition of the FIFA World Cup which will take place in 2026," Infantino added.

The Moroccan national team secured its spot in the final phase of the 2026 World Cup after a 5-0 victory on Friday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat against Niger (half-time 2-0) in a match for the 7th round (Group E) of the African qualifiers.

Following this victory, Morocco, which has qualified for the American World Cup scheduled in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with two games remaining in the qualifiers, reaffirmed its leadership of the group with 18 points from six wins out of six matches. Tanzania follows with 10 points, Zambia and Niger with 6 points each, and Congo with 1 point.

The 2026 World Cup will mark Morocco's seventh participation in the tournament's finals and its third consecutive appearance (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022).