Africa: Another African Team Qualifies for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered another major twist on Monday, as one of the continent's heavyweights secured an early ticket to next year's tournament in North America.

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia secured their qualification with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, thanks to a last-gasp winner from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane in the 90th minute.

The result took Tunisia to 22 points after eight matches, an unassailable lead over second-placed Namibia, who sit on 12 points with only three games left.

Even if Namibia were to win their remaining fixtures, they cannot catch the Tunisians, meaning the North African giants are guaranteed their third successive World Cup appearance.

For head coach Sami Trabelsi and his players, this qualification underlines Tunisia's consistency on the biggest stage, having also featured at the 2018 and 2022 editions.

With a blend of experience and emerging talent, the Carthage Eagles will now set their sights on preparing for North America.

Meanwhile, Morocco, the first African team to confirm their qualification, continued to showcase why they are widely regarded as the continent's team to beat.

The Atlas Lions extended their perfect run with a 2-0 away victory over Zambia in Lusaka.

Zambia 0-2 Morocco (Group E)

Scorers: Youssef En-Nesyri (7'), Ibrahim Igamane (47')

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists have now collected 21 points from seven matches, maintaining a flawless record and sending a clear warning to future opponents.

Head coach Walid Regragui has successfully blended attacking flair with defensive discipline, positioning Morocco as one of Africa's strongest contenders heading into the tournament.

With Tunisia and Morocco already assured of their places, attention now turns to the remaining qualification battles across the continent.

Several heavyweight clashes are on the horizon as nations fight for the limited tickets available for the expanded 48-team World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.