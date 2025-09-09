Malawi: Chakwera Invades Lower Shire to Rally Sena Voters

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera today takes his campaign to the Lower Shire, holding a series of rallies in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts to energise voters ahead of next week's polls.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader is expected to address huge gatherings at:

Mtowe (Nsanje South)

Nsanje Boma (Nsanje West)

Nsanje Railway Station

Tengani (Nsanje Central)

Bangula (Nsanje Lalanje)

Nsangwe (Chikwawa South)

Miseu 4 (Chikwawa Nkombezi)

Nchalo (Chikwawa Central West)

Chakwera is set to showcase his administration's development footprint in Nsanje, which includes:

Agriculture & Relief: 5,028 AIP beneficiaries reached; MK195m in NEEF fertilizer loans; MK3.9bn food support to 36,904 households; social cash transfers to 7,074 households.

Climate & Disaster Response: Climate-smart cash to 20,423 beneficiaries; cash transfers to 51,588 Cyclone Freddy victims; rehabilitation of Masenjere and Muona irrigation schemes covering 1,000 hectares.

Enterprise & Energy: MK2bn in NEEF loans to 2,438 entrepreneurs; financing support for 608 SMEs; 100 households connected to electricity under MAREP-9.

Education & Infrastructure: 1 new school, 29 classrooms, 231 teachers recruited; completion of Tengani Community College; 28 houses built for security agencies.

Roads & Water: Completion of 31km Nsanje-Marka Road; 500 households connected to piped water; railway system revived after 41 years.

In Chikwawa, Chakwera will point to major interventions such as:

Agriculture & Relief: AIP for 8,627 farmers; MK338.8m NEEF fertilizer loans; MK9bn food support to 85,441 households; cash transfers to 14,263 households; climate-smart cash for 26,710 beneficiaries; Cyclone Freddy assistance reaching 106,744 households.

Mega Projects: Shire Valley Transformation Programme developing 43,370 hectares through a 45km canal (70% complete).

Enterprise & Energy:6bn NEEF loans to 4,173 entrepreneurs; 1,020 businesses supported; 222 households connected to electricity under MAREP-9; 10,833 solar home systems installed under MEAP.

Public Services & Infrastructure: Passport service centre established; 107 houses for security staff; 10 houses for Cyclone Freddy victims; 3 schools built, 33 classrooms added, 285 teachers recruited; new Teachers Training College; 5 health posts constructed.

With 271,031 registered voters in Chikwawa and 147,409 in Nsanje, Chakwera will urge the Sena people to turn out in large numbers, stressing that an overwhelming vote is key to securing an outright MCP victory.