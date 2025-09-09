Malawi: Farmers Cheer Fertilizer Price Cut As Chakwera Slams NOCMA Sabotage

Farmers across Malawi have welcomed the new fertilizer prices announced by President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday night, describing the move as timely and fair.

In a national address, Chakwera revealed that under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), smallholder farmers will access a 50kg bag of fertilizer at K15,000, while commercial buyers will pay K90,000. Commercial pricing takes effect immediately, while AIP prices will roll out from October 1, 2025.

The President accused unscrupulous businesspeople of colluding with an opposition party to drive prices to the current K160,000 per bag, calling the scheme "daylight robbery" against farmers.

Kasungu farmer Benjamin Phiri described the new prices as a "huge relief," saying they would strengthen food security while stabilizing the economy.

"Maize and traditional grains are our staple food, and the producer prices should motivate farmers to go commercial," he said.

Another farmer, Hastings Mbewe of Mchinji, praised Chakwera for acting on soaring fertilizer costs but urged government to consider further reviews if input prices keep rising.

Monitored feedback on radio and social media also showed widespread approval from farming households, many of whom see the announcement as a game-changer ahead of the planting season.

NOCMA Fuel Scandal Uncovered

Turning to the fuel crisis, Chakwera blasted officials at the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), accusing them of deliberately delaying imports to pocket kickbacks and tarnish his administration.

The President said motorists' suffering in long fuel queues was not due to lack of forex but to sabotage from within. He vowed to purge NOCMA of corrupt officials immediately after the September 16 elections, which he expressed confidence of winning.

"They will not win this fight. I will continue to fight for poor farmers in this country," Chakwera warned.