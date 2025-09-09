Kenya: Police Nab 300 in Nairobi Security Crackdown

9 September 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police have apprehended at least 300 suspects in a major security operation targeting criminal gangs linked to a surge in muggings in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

The crackdown follows weeks of public outcry, with Nairobi residents taking to social media to report rising cases of daylight robberies, phone snatching, and harassment.

The operation, conducted jointly by police and the Nairobi County Government, has already led to the recovery of weapons and stolen property.

Nairobi Central Police Commander Philemon Nyakombo confirmed the arrests, saying some suspects were armed and dangerous.

"We have arrested almost 300 suspects. Some were found with dangerous knives and concealed weapons that can cause harm. We also recovered mobile phones snatched from Kenyans in the city," he said.

Nyakombo, however, noted that while some of the reported cases were genuine, others had been exaggerated online.

"We took measures to verify these reports. A few turned out to be true, although social media has blown the situation out of proportion," he said.

Several suspects have already been arraigned in court, facing serious charges including robbery with violence. Police have urged victims of muggings to record statements to help strengthen cases.

"Some victims never report or follow up, which makes it difficult for investigators to conclude cases," Nyakombo added.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also weighed in, urging residents to use the county's toll-free number to report crimes instead of relying solely on social media.

"There are those who deny that crime exists in Nairobi, but we have provided a toll-free number, 988. Send a message with your location and what you have witnessed so we can assist," Sakaja said.

The governor further revealed that investigations are ongoing into individuals suspected of tampering with electricity supply in the CBD to facilitate criminal activity.

"At Moi Avenue, someone had set up their own control box, supplying electricity illegally and getting paid for it. These illegal connections, which we thought were confined to slums, are now happening in the CBD," Sakaja disclosed.

Authorities maintain that businesses in the CBD are operating normally as efforts to stamp out crime continue.

