Egypt: Critics Warn Egypt's Great Transfiguration Project Endangers Mount Sinai

Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Horeb, is a mountain in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt.
9 September 2025
allAfrica.com

Over the years, visitors have traveled up Mount Sinai with a Bedouin guide to watch the sunrise over the pristine, rocky landscape. But now,  Mount Sinai , a site held sacred by Jews, Christians, and Muslims, has become the center of controversy as Egypt's Great Transfiguration Project transforms the once-isolated desert area into a tourist destination.

The UNESCO World Heritage site, which includes St. Catherine's Monastery and the Jebeleya Bedouin tribe, has faced eco-camps being demolished, graves being moved for car parks, and the construction of hotels, villas, and shopping areas advancing without local consent.

Egypt has described the project as sustainable development meant to boost tourism. However, critics warn it endangers the monastery's heritage, the spiritual essence of the landscape, and the Bedouin way of life. An Egyptian court ruled that St. Catherine's is on state land, raising concerns about possible expropriation.

In spite of UNESCO's calls for conservation, development has progressed, causing concerns that the sacred mountain and its traditions are being lost forever.

