Nigeria: Decomposing Body Found At Nigeria's National Assembly

Multiple sources said the deceased was one of the labourers working at a construction site within the annexe.

The body was found in a red Peugeot 406 with registration number BWR-577 BF at about 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. It was first evacuated to the National Assembly Clinic before being taken to Asokoro General Hospital, where doctors confirmed him dead.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command confirmed the incident, saying an investigation had commenced into the incident.

In a statement on Monday, the command's spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the remains had been deposited at the Asokoro General Hospital while efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death were underway.

She explained that the command received a distress call about the incident and immediately mobilised officers to the scene.

"The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), National Assembly Division, immediately responded to the call and, upon arrival, discovered the deceased inside a red Peugeot 406 motor vehicle with registration number BWR-577 BF.

"The body was promptly evacuated to Asokoro General Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that it was already in an advanced state of decomposition," she said.

Mrs Adeh noted that the commissioner of police had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and directed that efforts be intensified to establish the deceased's identity.

"The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. He directed that efforts be intensified to establish the identity of the deceased. Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses," she said.

Recurring security breaches

Security lapses at the National Assembly have long been a contentious issue. Despite being the heart of Nigeria's democracy and one of the most guarded facilities in the country, the complex has witnessed repeated breaches.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how thieves carted away manhole covers within the complex, a situation showing its security vulnerabilities.

The National Assembly is manned by multiple security outfits, including the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service (SSS), and the Sergeant-at-Arms, a parliamentary security unit. Officers of these agencies are stationed at strategic points around the premises, yet criminals have continued to exploit lapses.

Beyond stolen manhole covers, there have been cases of vehicle theft, missing valuables from offices such as television sets, air conditioners, electrical cables, and wires. Despite reviewing CCTV footage, security operatives have yet to apprehend the culprits.