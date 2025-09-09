Africa: A New HIV Prevention Jab Could End Aids - Unless Secrecy and Greed Get in the Way

A new HIV prevention jab has the potential to bring an end to the AIDS epidemic. But a lack of ambition and unjustifiable secrecy over pricing is holding it back, argue three leading health activists.

Imagine a new HIV prevention tool existed that could - if it reached the right people - flick the switch to prevent almost all new HIV cases across the world. You would expect every health system and government to be doing all they can to roll it out to everyone as quickly as possible, regardless of the challenges, right?

The good news is that this scenario is not merely in our imagination because we actually have that tool today. The bad news? The rollout of this breakthrough HIV prevention jab is moving at a glacial pace.

Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly antiretroviral-containing injection, is one of the most promising tools yet in the fight to end AIDS. Data from two major trials released last year showed it offers near-complete protection against HIV infection for some of the most vulnerable groups: young women, men who have sex with men, sex workers, and transgender and gender-diverse people. Trials that test the effectiveness of the jab as prevention in people who inject drugs are also underway. For communities still bearing the brunt of new infections, it could be a game-changer.

Take South Africa as a case in point. Modelling studies suggest the impact could be transformative. If two to four million HIV-negative people here used lenacapavir annually over the next eight years, new infections could dramatically fall, with rates low enough that experts would consider it significant enough to end AIDS.

And yet, the current rollout targets look worryingly timid, particularly for vulnerable communities.

According to the National Department of Health, South Africa's projected initial target for the first two years of the roll out (April 2026 - March 2028 and subject to registration or interim approval by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) of just under 500 000 people, includes the general population and certain vulnerable or key risk population groups - for the latter, the targets are woefully low: 69 799 sex workers, 37 857 transgender people, and 155 946 gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

This barely scratches the surface of the actual need in vulnerable populations. At this rate, access will be severely rationed, and the epidemic will continue to outpace us.

One reason the roll out cannot be on a mass scale, is not just due to an absent political will, but also because the company that holds the patent, Gilead Sciences, is rationing access. And until a sufficient number of generics come on to the market, voluntarily or through compulsory measures, Gilead will call the shots.

The Trump administration's funding cuts earlier this year left ambitious plans to roll out lenacapavir in several countries in the Global South in the dust. In response, South Africa, in consultation with the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (Global Fund) and indirectly with Gilead, announced plans to repurpose R520-million from an existing Global Fund grant to buy lenacapavir for HIV prevention.

But despite South Africa being asked by the Global Fund to budget $30 per dose ($60, roughly R1 050, per person per year) as its contribution, no one knows the total price the Global Fund is paying Gilead.

Such pricing secrecy is unacceptable, especially when health ministries in low- and middle-income countries are already squeezed by the massive US government funding cuts and debt crises.

Countries excluded from the Global Fund's supply agreement and Gilead's inadequate mechanisms for allowing generic competition (they exclude several countries and only a few companies were licensed) will be left to negotiate directly with Gilead, facing the prospect of unaffordable "tiered" prices designed to maximise profit - eerily similar to the COVID vaccine inequitable access debacle. Millions who need HIV prevention could face rationing, with health providers forced to leave the most vulnerable populations behind.

The Global Fund's willing decision to shield Gilead's pricing from public disclosure undermines accountability and risks reversing years of hard-won progress towards transparency in medicine pricing in the Global South and elsewhere. This is a dangerous precedent for the global HIV movement as pharmaceutical multinational companies are finding new ways to normalise price secrecy - and the Global Fund has just approved that tactic. While civil society in Global South countries such as South Africa are defending the right to know how public funds are spent, global institutions like the Global Fund in Geneva, are enabling practices that give pharmaceutical corporations a free pass.

The push to normalise secrecy, particularly when public or donor money is involved, should ring alarm bells. If international actors are serious about equitable access, then price transparency must be non-negotiable. Anything less erodes public trust and hands undue power to pharmaceutical companies at the expense of public health. Transparency is also necessary to ensure that the price we pay is fair and justified, because public money should not subsidise Gilead's profiteering.

All this comes at a time when global health financing is under severe strain. Deep cuts in HIV/AIDS funding have already cost tens of thousands of lives across multiple countries. But rationing prevention is a false economy because the cost of new infections, in lives and long-term treatment, will far outweigh the investment required to scale up prevention now.

As delegates convene this week at the SA AIDS Conference, they must publicly call out the demand for price secrecy from Gilead and the Global Fund for what it is: bullying. It must also raise the funds, domestically and internationally, to pay for lenacapavir for all who need it. Two million people at minimum should be the national target - four times the glacial rollout pace the Global Fund is proposing at present.

The lesson from history is clear: When lifesaving HIV treatment was delayed, millions died needlessly. We cannot afford the same mistake with HIV prevention.

*Hassan, Menghaney, and Nkoana are all part of the global LEN-LA for All Coalition, a grouping that includes the organisations Health GAP, Health Justice Initiative, Sankalp Rehabilitation Trust, Just Tx, and ABIA.

Note: Spotlight aims to deepen public understanding of important health issues by publishing a variety of views on its opinion pages. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily shared by the Spotlight editors.

