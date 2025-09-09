South Africa: E-Hailing Drivers Could Face Jail Time in New Crackdown

Drivers need licences, panic buttons, clean criminal records and professional driving permits to operate legally from October.

The new law follows violent attacks on drivers including the recent killing at Maponya Mall in Soweto last month.

E-hailing drivers using apps like Uber and Bolt will soon have to follow strict new rules. Those who don't could face jail time or fines up to R100,000.

The new law requires drivers to get a licence. This licence must clearly show which areas they can work in.

Their cars must be marked clearly and fitted with panic buttons. The cars must also be roadworthy at all times.

Drivers need a valid professional driving permit. They must have a clean criminal record and up-to-date photo ID.

Breaking these rules could mean two years in prison. Drivers could also get massive fines.

The new rules come after violent attacks on e-hailing drivers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. This includes the recent killing of a driver at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

Donald Selamolela chairs Parliament's transport committee. He said transport minister Barbara Creecy approved the National Land Transport Amendment Act in March.

The law is expected to start in October.

"The incident at Maponya Mall is just one of many," said Selamolela. "Violence between taxi drivers and e-hailing drivers has been ongoing for years."

He said the new law should calm tensions. This is especially important in places like Soweto.

The local taxi association there complained about unlicensed drivers. These drivers work under the radar and undercut fares.

The South African National Taxi Council said the law is badly needed. Many e-hailing drivers operate illegally without proper checks.