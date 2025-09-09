South Africa: Anthony Lost His Legs but Found His Purpose Helping Disabled Children

9 September 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Anthony Kwinika visits schools to talk about drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime affecting young people today.
  • His group helps disabled youth access training programmes, internships and workshops to build work skills.

A man from Atteridgeville helps young people with disabilities find jobs and training.

Anthony Kwinika was injured in 1999. The accident left the 46-year-old in a wheelchair.

But he turned his life around. Now he runs two groups that help disabled people.

He chairs Ntwanano Disability Empowerment and the Tshwane Disability Forum. Both groups help disabled youth and adults get skills and support.

"People think disabled people can't do much, but we can. It just depends on the individual," Anthony says.

His group helps young people get training programmes and internships. They also run workshops to teach work skills.

Anthony also visits schools. He talks to children about drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

He first started Ntwanano Disability Empowerment in 2007. The group stopped working when its founders died.

But Anthony brought it back to life in 2024. He got new papers for the group and started again.

He now works as an admin clerk at Gazankulu Clinic. He joined the government jobs programme six months ago.

Anthony uses Pheli FM radio to tell people about his work. He wants more people to know about disabled people in their community.

His dream is to get an office for his group. He wants to teach disabled people about computers and technology.

"I wish to get my own working station for the NPO and teach them about technology," he says.

For Anthony, helping disabled people is personal. He believes disability does not limit what a person can do.

