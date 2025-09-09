Namibia: Agriculture Ministry Pumps N$28 Million Into Small-Scale Farming

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has allocated over N$28 million to boost food security, enhance production and productivity, and build climate resilience among small-scale producers.

This is according to ministry spokesperson Simon Nghipandulwa, who was on an oversight tour of programmes run under the ministry, on Monday.

These initiatives encompass key value chains, including horticulture, poultry, dairy, and small-stock development, with implementation spanning all 14 regions of Namibia.

The Horticulture Support and Value Chain Development Programme, Nghipandulwa said, aims to assist approximately 1 000 small-scale producers with substantial subsidies on essential inputs. Under this programme, farmers can benefit from a 50% subsidy on seeds, 60% on fertilisers, 50% on pesticides and herbicides, and 65% on irrigation materials and shade nets.

"The programme additionally provides subsidised tillage services at N$500 per hectare for land preparation. To qualify, beneficiaries must be Namibian citizens with verified production capabilities, reliable water sources, and concrete production and marketing plans," the spokesperson said.

The Poultry Value Chain Development Scheme, with a budget of N$5.04 million, targets 2 000 small-scale poultry producers nationwide, offering a 60% subsidy on production stock, 50% on veterinary medicines and feeds, and 65% on equipment, including incubators, housing materials, and processing equipment.

Nghipandulwa said the programme includes a significant capacity building component, with N$840 000 allocated specifically for training producers on poultry production and marketing.

Further, the Dairy Value Chain Development Scheme, which is being piloted in the Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Hardap, Oshikoto, and Zambezi regions, focuses on 150 existing dairy producers to develop a modern, self-sustaining dairy industry.

"The programme provides a 60% subsidy on production stock, 50% on veterinary medicines and feeds, and 65% on machinery, equipment, and construction materials," he added.

Nghipandulwa said the maximum subsidy per beneficiary is N$200 000 for dairy cattle producers and N$100 000 for dairy goat producers.

Complementing these initiatives, he said the Small Stock Distribution and Development Programme continues its revolving project that provides quality core breeding flocks to vulnerable households.

He said each beneficiary receives 20 ewes and one ram to establish a sustainable means of income generation.