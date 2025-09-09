Namibia: NBL, Navachab Join Forces to Promote Responsible Alcohol Use in Mining Sector

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and QKR Navachab Gold Mine have partnered to train employees on the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about responsible alcohol consumption.

Launched recently, the programme is designed to ensure employees are better equipped to contribute to a safer, healthier and more productive environment in one of the country's economic sectors.

NBL provided training to QKR Gold Mine's wellness practitioner and designated staff through a train-the-trainer model to foster a culture of care, empowerment and resilience across the mine.

The partnership is part of NBL's goal of brewing a better strategy which focuses on sustainable impact through the care of people and the environment.

It builds on nearly two decades of NBL leadership in national campaigns such as 'Don't Drink and Drive', leveraging experience to encourage behavioural change and responsible consumption nationwide.

NBL's public affairs and sustainability manager, Franklin Angermund says the partnership goes beyond awareness and will promote a healthier work environment.

"This partnership is about more than creating awareness, it is also about building safer, healthier workplaces where employees are confident in making responsible choices," he says.

He says combining NBL's expertise with QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine's commitment to employee well-being would have a meaningful and positive impact on the country.

QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine' spokesperson Tuafi Shafombabi highlights the programme's impact on workplace culture, saying: "Collaborating with NBL enables us to create safer, more productive work environments and reinforce a culture where informed decision-making is prioritised."

Established in 1920, NBL is Namibia's leading beverage manufacturing company, with a portfolio of 58 brands, 11 of which are produced in Namibia and exported to 12 destinations.

Navachab Gold Mine is Namibia's oldest gold mine with a mine life to 2045.

The mine is situated about 10km from Karibib.

It was commissioned in 1989 and produces gold bullion, with silver as a byproduct.