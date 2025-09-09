Malawi: Gaba Magic Saves Flames From Home Heartbreak

Frank "Gabadinho" Mhango once again proved why he is Malawi's ultimate big-game player, scoring one and creating another as the Flames clawed back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw against Liberia in a fiery FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Bingu National Stadium on Monday evening.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward, fresh from netting in Friday's 2-1 victory over Namibia, sparked the fightback in the 71st minute with a trademark poacher's header before turning creator eight minutes later. With a burst of pace and vision, Gaba sliced through Liberia's defence and delivered the killer ball that Chawanangwa Kaonga buried to rescue a crucial point for Malawi.

For a moment, it looked like Liberia had silenced Lilongwe. Ayouba Kosiah's bicycle kick in the second minute and his second goal in the 61st--gifted by a defensive blunder--gave the visitors a commanding lead. But when the Flames needed a lifeline, Gaba lit the fire.

The draw may not have been the perfect result, but it lifts Malawi to fourth in Group H with 10 points--level with Equatorial Guinea and one behind Liberia. Tunisia still lead the group on 22 points, with Namibia second on 12.

Coach Kalisto Pasuwa hailed his talisman and the team's resilience, while admitting defensive lapses nearly cost them everything.

"We showed great spirit to come back, but we must fix our mistakes. At this level, set-pieces and long throws can't be our undoing," Pasuwa said.

With two games to go, Malawi's World Cup dream remains alive--and as long as Gaba is firing, hope burns bright.