Ghana: Navy Takes Charge of Presidential Guard Duty

The Ghana Navy has resumed guard duties at the Presidency after a ceremonial change of guard in Accra yesterday.

In their ceremonial all-white uniform, they took over from the Army which has been in charge of security duties at the Presidency since July 7.

They will be on the quarterly rotational duty for the next three months. It was the 45th guard swap ceremony since 2013.

On parade yesterday were six officers and 84 troops drawn from the Army and Navy with the Armed Forces Central Band and Navy Bands on hand to provide music for the occasion.

Present at the ceremony was President John Dramani Mahama, the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces who watched from an aerial view.

Also present were the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Yaw Brogya Genfi and other senior government officials.

The military top brass and students from selected schools were also in attendance to witness the colourful ceremony.

The parade was laced with military drills; a structured and well-rehearsed series of movements performed by troops to demonstrate discipline, pride, precision and teamwork.

Yesterday's ceremony was the third switch of guard responsibility since President Mahama assumed office for his second term following his victory at the December 2024 polls.

The Military used the occasion to reemphasize its readiness to "safeguard the sovereignty and future of our beloved country...remain steadfast, loyal and ever ready in service to God and country".