Zimbabwe: Motorist Loses U.S.$10,000 and Pistol to Attendant At Harare Car Wash

A HARARE motorist was left counting his losses after a car wash attendant stole a bag containing US$10,000 cash and a pistol from his vehicle.

The offender, 20-year-old Albert Chimukuyu appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court, where he was convicted of theft from his client's car at a Mabelreign washing bay in March.

Chimukuyu was slapped with 13 months imprisonment, of which five months were conditionally suspended. He will, therefore, serve an effective eight months behind bars.

Court heard that on March 21, 2025, the complainant left the money and firearm inside his Mercedes-Benz before handing it over to the offender for cleaning.

Instead of performing his duties, Chimukuyu fled with the bag containing the valuables.

It was further heard that following a tip-off, police detectives arrested the offender at Pamuzinda Lodge, Claudia in Harare and recovered US$1,850 in his trousers' pocket. The stolen pistol and bag were later recovered during a follow-up search.

Of the stolen cash, only US$3,450 was recovered.

In a statement following sentencing, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) urged motorists to avoid leaving large sums of money and firearms unattended in vehicles, even when dealing with trusted service providers.