Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco's Anti-Fire Unit - an Essential Bulwark to Save Lives in DRC

press release

Alain Wandimoyi

Two fires broke out on Thursday, September 4, in the afternoon in the city of Goma. The first ravaged two vehicles, five offices, a wooden house, and a gas station in the Katoyi neighborhood, Karisimbi commune. The second consumed three wooden residential houses. Material damage occurred but no human casualties were recorded, notably thanks to the rapid and coordinated intervention of numerous firefighters from different teams: MONUSCO's anti-fire section, Indian Blue Helmets, and civil protection from the city of Goma. In total, nine trucks were deployed to the scene to control the fire which, otherwise, could have caused more significant damage.

As in Goma, MONUSCO's anti-fire unit is regularly called upon to intervene in several regions of the country where the Mission is present. Since the beginning of 2025, this specialized unit has intervened in often complex, sometimes dangerous contexts, to fight fires in about twenty major incidents in Kinshasa, Goma, and Bunia. Each time, human lives were at stake. A mission to protect people and their property that it fulfills tirelessly day and night.

Of the twenty-two cases recorded since January 2025, Goma remains the most affected area with 14 interventions. The city experiences a high rate of fires in commercial and residential structures, representing nearly 60% of cases. In Kinshasa, seven interventions were recorded, mainly in government installations and residential neighborhoods, while Bunia recorded one major incident affecting private property. A report that demonstrates the importance of close collaboration between all actors.

The most critical period extended from June to August 2025, marked by a notable increase in the frequency of interventions and the severity of fires. These figures underscore the importance of increased presence and constant vigilance by the anti-fire unit.

Difficult Intervention Conditions

The origins of fires prove to be diverse. The most frequent causes include electrical failures, criminal fires, civil unrest as well as domestic carelessness in homes built mainly of wood, particularly flammable during the dry season.

Teams often have to deal with heavy logistical difficulties. Degraded roads, traffic jams, and security problems in certain neighborhoods considerably slow down interventions. "We face major challenges, notably difficult access to certain neighborhoods, but our commitment remains total," confides Archille Mwana Zaïre, firefighter based in Goma.

MONUSCO's anti-fire unit operates with a high level of organization and rigor. Every day, teams prepare meticulously. As attested by Maguy Madede Akan Labi based in Kinshasa, one of the few women in charge of a firefighter team: "I ensure that all personnel are ready and that equipment functions perfectly. We receive alerts from different agencies, embassies and even from the government, which requires great responsiveness." And she continues, highlighting the difficulty of her work: "Faced with danger, everyone flees, but we firefighters advance. Our task requires compassion and a heart full of humanity."

In Goma, firefighters can be ready to deploy in less than two minutes. This preparation speed is often hampered by external factors such as road congestion or blocked routes. Despite everything, their determination to save lives does not weaken.

Being a firefighter at MONUSCO is perceived as a noble commitment. "For me, it's an honor to be a firefighter. We save lives and bring comfort in panic situations. It's work that requires courage, dedication, and a lot of love for others," explains Archille Mwana Zaïre with pride.

Strengthened Links with the Local Population

Collaboration between MONUSCO, local civil protection services and communities is an essential aspect of firefighting. In Goma, residents express their gratitude. Bauma Shabade testifies: "When the fire broke out, we immediately alerted MONUSCO. Their rapid arrival and perseverance prevented the fire from spreading throughout the neighborhood, especially in this dry season when wooden houses catch fire easily." Despite the visible fatigue of firefighters after long hours of intervention, the population shows them sincere support, aware of the risks to which they expose themselves.

While the firefighters' commitment is total, the reality on the ground remains complex. The lack of water constitutes a major obstacle, particularly in Goma where supply sources are far from intervention zones. "Sometimes, our trucks run out of water during intervention, which endangers fire control and therefore lives," deplores the head of the anti-fire unit, Manuel Taracena.

Limited personnel and precarious security conditions in certain neighborhoods also complicate interventions. Furthermore, incivility and lack of cooperation from road users can sometimes worsen delays. Manuel Taracena makes an appeal: "Every second lost in traffic jams can cost a life. We ask drivers to give us passage without hesitation."

MONUSCO firefighters must also sometimes face misunderstandings, even aggressions from certain residents. Wrongly accused of slowness, they must nevertheless remain focused on their mission. Fabien Mwingwa, from the Goma section, reminds: "Our priority is to save lives. We are a united and determined team, even in a difficult context like that of the DRC."

Despite exhaustion, dangers and constant challenges, these men and women remain united in their mission: saving lives and protecting communities throughout the DRC.