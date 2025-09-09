Congo-Kinshasa: Visiting Ituri, Jean-Pierre Lacroix Pleads for Concrete Actions in Favor of Peace

9 September 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release

Jean-Tobie Okala

Visiting the Ituri province on Saturday, September 6, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting efforts aimed at returning lasting peace to this region scarred by many years of armed violence.

Upon his early morning arrival in Bunia, the provincial capital, Jean-Pierre Lacroix went to Fataki in the territory of Djugu. There, he met with local authorities, representatives of local communities, civil society as well as the displaced persons committee of Djaiba. Everywhere, the message from populations was the same: an urgent call for the return of peace and the acceleration of the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS), considered the key to lasting peace. "We want the return of peace to end our suffering," repeated the displaced persons, whose number exceeds one and a half million in Ituri.

Recognition towards MONUSCO

Traditional chiefs praised the efforts of MONUSCO Blue Helmets who contribute to civilian protection and securing the most exposed zones. They also highlighted the importance of community projects supported by the Mission, allowing alternatives to be offered to young people tempted to join armed groups.

Support that the provincial governor, General Johnny Luboya, also recognized during his meeting with Jean-Pierre Lacroix in Bunia. "If we still hold this province today, it's also thanks to and with the support of MONUSCO," he declared, evoking an "excellent" collaboration between the Congolese army and the UN force.

Visible Results

According to Jean-Pierre Lacroix, several joint operations conducted by FARDC and MONUSCO have helped slow the advance of certain militias. In parallel, dialogues within and between communities, organized with the Mission's support, have led to the signing of commitment acts for cessation of hostilities. In certain zones of Irumu and Djugu, these initiatives have allowed the progressive return of thousands of displaced persons to their original villages.

In Djugu, hundreds of thousands of people continue however to live in camps installed near MONUSCO military bases, symbol of the confidence they place in the UN presence. They took advantage of the peace chief's visit to request reinforcement of the security apparatus in the territory.

"Expressing the International Community's Recognition"

Jean-Pierre Lacroix wanted to pay tribute to all actors engaged in the province's stabilization: "I came to Fataki to express the international community's recognition to MONUSCO's civilian and military personnel, as well as to all humanitarian actors mobilized in Ituri," he declared.

The senior UN official promised to plead with Congolese authorities for concrete actions to be taken in favor of truly lasting peace. According to him, the success of this process depends on close collaboration between local authorities and the UN Mission. "Cooperation, trust, solidarity and synergy between MONUSCO and provincial authorities are indispensable assets for the return of peace in Ituri," he insisted.

