Algeria: Uganda, Algeria Seal Shs 50 Billion Deal to Upgrade Katakwi Hospital

9 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Uganda and Algeria have signed a cooperation agreement that will see the North African nation provide $13.7 million (about Shs50 billion) to expand and rehabilitate Katakwi General Hospital.

The deal was formalized in Algiers on Tuesday by Uganda's Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and Algerian Finance Minister Abdelkarim Bouzred, under the framework of Algeria's International Cooperation for Solidarity and Development Agency.

Kasaija hailed the agreement as a milestone in the growing partnership between the two countries, saying the Katakwi project would greatly improve healthcare delivery for more than 500,000 people across eastern Uganda.

"This project will significantly transform health care delivery for Katakwi and the neighboring districts, not only for today, but for generations to come," Kasaija said.

He explained that the upgraded facility would ease access to specialized care, reduce the need for long-distance referrals, and decongest regional hospitals.

The minister also urged Algeria to consider supporting a second phase of the project, which would include modern wards, advanced medical equipment, and training for health workers.

Bouzred praised the strengthening ties between Uganda and Algeria and pledged his government's full support in ensuring smooth implementation of the agreement.cation?

Tagged:
