Uganda: Eacop Launches Campaign to Tackle Gender-Based Violence, Promote Sexual and Reproductive Health

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd. has launched a strategic campaign aimed at preventing Gender-Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) and addressing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) risks.

The initiative reinforces EACOP's commitment to safeguarding the well-being of communities along the pipeline route.

In partnership with Health Promotion International (HPI), EACOP recently conducted a comprehensive Gender-Based Violence and SRHR study across five districts in Uganda.

The findings highlighted that gender-based violence is a significant barrier to community progress, largely fueled by poverty, entrenched cultural norms, and practices such as polygamy. Women and children were identified as the most vulnerable groups.

Building on these findings, the campaign is designed to enhance knowledge and attitudes around GBV and SRHR, foster safe and inclusive workplaces and communities, and strengthen the mechanisms for reporting and referral. It also seeks to empower local leaders and peer champions to serve as drivers of sustainable change.

To officially launch the initiative, EACOP organized a series of community-centered activities that combined education, dialogue, and service delivery. These included community theatre performances using edutainment and real-life scenarios to spark conversations around GBV, SRHR, and community safety.

Informational materials were disseminated in Runyoro, Runyankole, and English to broaden the campaign's reach and ensure cultural relevance.

Mobile health service booths were also deployed, offering on-site counseling and SRHR services through local health providers. These services included vital sign checks, Hepatitis B screening, urinary tract infection screening and treatment, HIV testing, condom distribution, family planning, malaria and tuberculosis screening, and diabetes testing.

Additionally, the campaign facilitated dialogue and counseling sessions to provide safe spaces for open community discussions on GBV and SRHR. Legal support and referral services were made available to guide survivors in accessing justice and professional care.

EACOP's campaign reinforces key messages: that gender-based violence is a violation of human rights and workplace policy; that everyone has the right to access SRHR services and information; that respect, safety, and consent are non-negotiable; and that all incidents should be reported early and safely through designated channels.

Speaking at the launch event, EACOP's Social Performance Manager, Rosie Birungi, emphasized the company's commitment to positive social change. "This campaign is a strategic intervention to build safe, informed, and empowered workplaces and communities. Through strong partnerships and robust stakeholder engagement, we are catalyzing positive social change and ensuring that all project-affected persons--regardless of gender or status--are protected and benefit equitably from the project."

The initiative aligns with key global and national development priorities. It directly contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals--particularly SDG 5 on Gender Equality and SDG 3 on Good Health and Well-being.

It also supports Uganda's National Development Plan III (NDPIII) 2020-2025, which prioritizes health, safety, and human capital development.

The launch event drew participation from government officials, district leaders, civil society organizations, and community representatives, demonstrating widespread support for collective action against gender-based violence and in favor of gender equality in project-affected communities.