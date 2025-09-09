Tunisia: Head of State Seeks Administrative Reform, Warns Against 'Foreign Lobbying'

9 September 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed, Monday, called for simplifying administrative procedures, denouncing obstacles he attributed to "lobbies taking orders from abroad."

Speaking at Carthage Palace during a meeting with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, the President warned that these groups, like their predecessors accused of "plundering the country's resources," would be held accountable.

During the meeting, a focus was placed on government action as well as several draft economic and social bills.

The President underlined the need for "a thorough preparation ahead of the new school year," pending the creation of the future Higher Council for Education and Teaching and the introduction of fundamental reforms in the sector.

