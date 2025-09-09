Nigeria: NUPENG Strike - FG's Peace Meeting With Dangote, Oil Workers Ends in Deadlock

·PENGASSAN, NOGASA, NARTO, PETROAN join action

·Labour minister says negotiations may continue today

·NLC, TUC expresses solidarity, may declare dispute

·Nigerians face hardship, shutdown of downstream facilities begin

By Emmanuel Addeh and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Downstream oil workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) yesterday night failed to reach a peace deal with Dangote Refinery over their demand for unionisation of staff of the company.

Following the deadlocked talks, NUPENG said that it will continue with the nationwide industrial action, which had already taken its toll in some states, following the shutdown of filling stations in several parts of the country.

Also yesterday, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Natural Oil & Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) announced that they were joining the strike action in solidarity with NUPENG.

NUPENG is currently locked in a major dispute with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, over the company's decision to recruit thousands of drivers for its new fleet of compressed natural gas-powered trucks under a condition it says bars them from belonging to any existing trade union.

In the same vein, the downstream oil workers have argued that if Dangote is allowed to massively import and put his trucks into operation, many of its members will be thrown into the labour market or rendered redundant.

Besides, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have threatened to mobilise their members across the country to join the strike in solidarity with NUPENG if matters were not amicably resolved.

But at the reconciliatory meeting brokered by the federal government on Monday both Dangote and NUPENG negotiating teams failed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the issues in dispute.

After several hours of negotiation brokered by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, both parties failed to agree on terms and conditions for the unionisation of the employees of Dangote Refinery.

While the Dangote team agreed to allow some categories of the staff to join the union, NUPENG insisted that all workers must be given a chance to register with industry unions.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting that lasted till 11 pm last night, Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said that there was no deal, expressing hope that the talks will continue today.

"The issue is that we have not been able to reach a final agreement on this matter because we had a stalemate and we are trying to resolve the issues but it was getting late and we had to call off the meeting.

"We are confident that maybe by tomorrow (today) we will be able to resolve these issues. I want to appeal to everybody to please maintain the peace. By the grace of God, by tomorrow we will be able to get both parties to be able to agree on something that will ensure the strike is called off," Dingyadi stated.

Also, President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, said the union was opposed to any attempt to monopolise the resources of the country and use them as an instrument of enslavement of the people, insisting that the union's action was for the interest of the country.

"We cannot stand to see an investor whose main purpose is to enslave Nigerians. It cannot take us back to the dark days of slavery. Nigerians have wished him so well than for him to enslave them.

"So it's unfortunate that at this point in time we are having an investor whose main purpose is to say that there can't be a union in the establishment. He wants to monopolise the whole system and even the workers, but we say it can't happen during our time," he said.

Head of Information and Publicity of the NLC, Mr. Benson Upah, accused the representative of Dangote group of arrogance for walking out on the minister and organised labour.

"So there was no agreement. Even when we bent backwards to his uncompromising behaviour. So we were left with no option than to continue with our strike action," he said.

On whether there is a possibility for another dialogue to resolve the impasse, Benson said it was not only in the hands of organised labour to decide.

"That is not for labour to decide, it takes more than a party to reach a resolution. Whenever the representatives of the Dangote Refinery group see the need for amenable dialogue, we are ready. We are ready even tonight if he changes his mind," he noted.

Before the meeting started, while welcoming the parties, the minister expressed optimism that the issues in dispute will be resolved amicably.

"We are here to try and reconcile our labour unions in the oil industry and the employers in Dangote Group. This is not the first time we are having this kind of dispute and we believe that by the time we sit down with parties involved we should be able to settle them, we should be able to resolve the issues within the limits of what is possible"

The minister appealed to all parties concerned to be peaceful, and to be as accommodating as possible.

"What we are discussing today is very important to the peace and stability of the country and our economy. The oil industry is not a sector that we will play with and it is very important for our country and our people. Please I want to appeal to all of us to try as much as possible to have a listening ear and be ready to contribute to the settlement of this matter.

A representative of the Dangote Group, Sayyu Dantata, could not be reached for his comments as he didn't wait for an interview with journalists after the meeting.

However, as the strike by the oil workers gain traction, the TUC has expressed solidarity with NUPENG, urging Dangote Refinery to address PENGASSAN and NUPENG's complaints fully and stop the harassment of their members without delay.

TUC alleged that there were disturbing reports from its affiliate, PENGASSAN and its industry sister union, NUPENG, of persistent anti-labour practices, intimidation, and humiliation of workers within the Dangote Group.

In addition, it said that some other affiliates -- the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) and the Textile, Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (TGTSSAN) -- have also raised serious complaints of the denial of workers' rights to unionise, harassment, and continued assault on the dignity of employees.

"We put it on record that the labour movement will not fold its arms while Dangote and its companies treat Nigerian workers as slaves in their own country. No employer, no matter how wealthy or powerful, will be allowed to trample on the rights and dignity of labour," the TUC stated.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt branch of PENGASSAN has directed its members at Cameron/Onesubsea Offshore Systems Nigeria Ltd to commence an indefinite strike from 12:00am, Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

The association said their action followed what it described as management's refusal to engage in good-faith negotiations.

In a directive issued by the Assistant General Secretary, Port Harcourt Zone, Sere Nwikiabeh, the union accused the company of rebuffing all genuine efforts to resolve grievances related to the 2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

"We have exhausted all avenues of negotiation and dialogue, and it has become clear that the Management is not willing to engage with us in good faith. In light of this, we have decided to take a more decisive action to protect and defend our members' rights," the union said.

Equally, the Natural Oil & Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have announced that they will, from midnight yesterday, join the strike action declared by NUPENG.

NUPENG began an indefinite nationwide strike yesterday. Although it had yet to have much impact in Abuja and Lagos as of yesterday, since the leadership was expected to meet with officials of the federal government, but in some states, the strike action crippled commercial activities.

According to the national PENGASSAN, should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, it would be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to "protect our members' rights and interests."

A statement signed by PENGASSAN's General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, stated that the right of workers to organise and collectively bargain was not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices.

"We are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, NUPENG, in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery. We wish to put on record that Dangote refinery's management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the association since its inception," it added.

PENGASSAN alleged that all diplomatic efforts to persuade the company's management "have so far not yielded the desired result." It added: "It is with deep concern that PENGASSAN observe the increasing resistance to unionisation at the Dangote Refinery, as the continued denial of workers' rights will no longer be tolerated going forward.

"We stand firmly in support of NUPENG's call for the full unionisation of not just Petroleum Tankers Drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. This is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws. The right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace.

"Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members' rights and interests.

"We therefore urge all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address these pressing issues. Failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote's refinery workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry.

"In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission. Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery."

Similarly, during a joint briefing in Abuja, yesterday, the National President of NOGASA, Benneth Korie, noted that given the urgency of the matter, the organisation found itself with no other choice, but to consider withdrawing its services nationwide in solidarity.

"NOGASA acknowledges and is proud of the refinery's role in enhancing Nigeria's petroleum industry. However, our members have raised concerns regarding the effects of direct supply to end-users such as telecommunication sites, hotels, and construction companies, among others.

"As responsible employers, we are particularly worried about the loss of supply opportunities and job losses that could jeopardise the livelihoods of those involved across the distribution value chain. In light of these concerns, we formally requested a meeting with Dangote Petroleum Refinery to address these issues. Our aim is to seek solutions that would balance the interests of all stakeholders in this sector.

"Regrettably, we have yet to receive a response from Dangote Petroleum Refinery. We strongly believe that such a meeting is vital not only for our members but also for the interest of energy security. As suppliers of petroleum products, we remain committed to protecting our businesses while serving the nation's interests.

"Given the urgency of this matter, we find ourselves with no other choice but to consider withdrawing our services nationwide in solidarity with NUPENG and other stakeholders if this situation remains unresolved," Korie added.

Besides, Korie appealed to the President Bola Tinubu, to intervene and facilitate dialogue between NOGASA, downstream distribution stakeholders and the management of the refinery.

"It is hereby directed that all oil and gas suppliers to all construction companies, industries, hotels and telecommunication sites nationwide should withdraw the services with effects from tomorrow September 9, 2025 pending when the matter is resolved," Korie stressed.

Also, NARTO notified Nigerians of its decision to join the strike action by NUPENG, describing it as a struggle against monopolistic and anti-competition practices.

National President of NARTO, Yusuf Othman, stated that although the organisation appreciates the injection of new trucks and other investments into the petroleum distribution value chain, it strongly and unequivocally rejects any plan for free distribution of petroleum products.

"NARTO wishes to notify all stakeholders and the general public of its firm position in support of NUPENG in the ongoing struggle against monopolistic and anti-competition practices being advanced by the Dangote Group in the downstream oil and gas sector.

"While we recognise and appreciate the injection of new trucks and other investments into the petroleum distribution value chain, we must state categorically that NARTO strongly and unequivocally rejects any plan for free distribution of petroleum products. Such an approach is not only unsustainable but is also a deliberate attempt to undermine and eliminate the thousands of independent transporters who form the backbone of Nigeria's petroleum distribution network.

"At present, NARTO members collectively operate more than 30,000 trucks across the country, employing thousands of drivers, assistants, and service providers. These operations sustain millions of dependents and are supported by financial commitments from both local and international banks, as well as marketers and depot owners," NARTO posited.

It explained that any attempt to eliminate the established distribution structure will lead to loss of investment, destruction of livelihoods, threaten energy security, and exploit consumers in the long run.

Also speaking, the President of PETROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, stated that what the Dangote refinery was about to embark on was not sustainable, stressing that it would not be in the interest of the downstream oil and gas sector in the long run.

There was already serious scarcity in some states, including Delta and Sokoto, as NUPENG announced an indefinite strike. While the few motorists and tricycle drivers hiked their fares in Delta, many school children were seen stranded as they trekked long distances.

In a circular distributed to marketers, the unions warned that any filling station found operating during the strike in Delta state would be fined N1 million.

Also, in Sokoto, residents faced transportation challenges as members of the association began shutting down filling stations across the state capital as of yesterday. Union officials were seen closing several petrol outlets and halting the movement of petroleum tankers along major routes.